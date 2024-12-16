HATTERS RATED: Blackburn Rovers 2 Luton Town 0

4 . Mark McGuinness: 5

After a relatively comfortable opening 30 minutes in which most of the play was going on ahead of him, the centre half was then one of a few Town players who got close to Cozier-Duberry, although unable to get a block in and stop him from putting Rovers ahead. Town's defence then collectively let themselves down for the second goal just eight minutes later as they were once more hit with a double blow before the break. Frustration with the hit and miss Gueye almost boiled over after a shoving match after the interval, but there appears no end in sight to Luton's travel sickness. Photo: Matt McNulty