HATTERS RATED: Blackburn Rovers 2 Luton Town 0

Luton suffered their seventh straight Championship defeat on the road at the weekend when beaten 2-0 by Blackburn Rovers.
The Hatters conceded twice in the first half, before any hopes of a fightback were ended after Liam Walsh was sent off with 17 minutes to go. To find out how the visitors’ players rated during the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6
Back at his former club for the first time as he was afforded an excellent reception from the home fans before the contest began. Won't have found his sleeping pattern any better after being let down by his team-mates' defending twice in just eight first half minutes as Blackburn could easily get a 2-0 advantage that made it look game over from before the half time break. Did stop Rankin-Costello from scoring and then thankful that Pickering's backheel went wide, as barely tested in the second period until doing well to deny Leonard adding a late third. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Victor Moses: 4.5
Having starred against Stoke in midweek when playing in a left wingback role, he was swapped over to the right by boss Edwards, but unlike Tuesday night, had very little impact on proceedings at Ewood Park. Never really looked like getting the better of his Blackburn opponents, only able to generate two crosses all afternoon, seeing one move break down when he was needlessly caught offside. Replaced in the closing stages. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Tom Holmes: 4.5
After looking good in the left handed centre half role during the 2-1 victory over Stoke City, the centre half was then moved over to the right hand side of Luton's back three and struggled to really deal with the strength of imposing Rovers forward Gueye who used his physicality well to often get the better of the former Reading man. Pace was exposed when Blackburn looked to break as although he had an easier time of it in the second period, the hosts were happy with their two-goal advantage. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. Mark McGuinness: 5
After a relatively comfortable opening 30 minutes in which most of the play was going on ahead of him, the centre half was then one of a few Town players who got close to Cozier-Duberry, although unable to get a block in and stop him from putting Rovers ahead. Town's defence then collectively let themselves down for the second goal just eight minutes later as they were once more hit with a double blow before the break. Frustration with the hit and miss Gueye almost boiled over after a shoving match after the interval, but there appears no end in sight to Luton's travel sickness. Photo: Matt McNulty
