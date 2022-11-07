HATTERS RATED: Blackpool 0 Luton Town 1

4. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 10

The man of the moment. Didn’t put a foot wrong for the Hatters as whenever Blackpool put the ball into the danger area, he was more often or not there to head or kick it away. Two wonderful goal-line clearances when it looked like Luton were destined to concede as his joy at defending shone through. A threat at the other end too, one header saved and then set up Berry to score. Absolutely magnificent.

Photo: Gareth Owen