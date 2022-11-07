HATTERS RATED: Blackpool 0 Luton Town 1

Luke Berry’s first goal of the season was enough for the Hatters to emerge victorious at Blackpool on Saturday.
The midfielder pounced just before the hour mark to find the net as the visitors clung on for another away triumph thanks to some terrific defending in the second period.
To find out how the Luton players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 8.5
Keeper stood up well to the second half pressure from the hosts and made some important saves when he had to as Town saw off a number of goalmouth scrambles. Used his legs well to deny Anderson as he also was called on at close range to prevent Yates levelling and then Husband right at the death.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Jordan Clark: 9
Started off at right wingback, before quickly moving to a more orthodox full back position once Potts had gone off injured. Despite his lack of height, was never caught out when Blackpool tried out the long diagonal, leaping well to win his headers. One of a number who left everything out there to ensure Town claimed all three points.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. James Bree: 9
His versatility has been a real blessing for Luton in recent weeks as began on the right of a back three, before moving to a bona fide centre half alongside Lockyer due to the injury reshuffle. Stood up to the threat of the Tangerines front-line and his well delivered corner saw the Hatters grab the only goal just before the hour mark.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 10
The man of the moment. Didn’t put a foot wrong for the Hatters as whenever Blackpool put the ball into the danger area, he was more often or not there to head or kick it away. Two wonderful goal-line clearances when it looked like Luton were destined to concede as his joy at defending shone through. A threat at the other end too, one header saved and then set up Berry to score. Absolutely magnificent.
Photo: Gareth Owen