HATTERS RATED: Blackpool 0 Luton Town 3

Luton ended their four game winless in comfortable fashion on Saturday as they ran out 3-0 winners over Blackpool. Captain Sonny Bradley opened the scoring just before half time, while goals from Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark sealed victory in the second period. To find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. James Shea: 9
Absolutely terrific display as he made some top saves in the first half, flipping over Wintle’s drive, his best coming when clawing out Dale’s close range header. Solid after the break too and definitely pushing to start against Fulham now.
2. James Bree: 7.5
His free kick wasn’t dealt with convincingly by Maxwell leading to the corner which Town took the lead from. Some good crosses for Adebayo in the first period, the full back was solid and kept his shape well after the break.
3. Amari’i Bell: 7.5
Another who made sure there were few mistakes out there as Town kept a ninth clean sheet of the season. Played his role in the crucial second, keeping the ball alive and linking well with Clark to give the visitors a real cushion.
4. Reece Burke: 8.5
Restored to the side for his first start for a month and looked increasingly comfortable. Defended solidly but his composure on the ball was a real help to Luton building from the back, with a number of impressive forays forward.