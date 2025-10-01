HATTERS RATED: Blackpool 2 Luton Town 2

Luton scored twice in the final 13 minutes to earn a share of the spoils at Blackpool on Tuesday night.
The Hatters had trailed 2-0 with 53 on the clock, before Jordan Clark and Gideon Kodua came off the bench to find the net and earn Town a point. To find out how the visiting players rated on the night, see below.
1. Josh Keeley: 5
Won’t have been happy at all to have conceded in the manner he did early on, Hamilton’s shot going under his body and flying into the net, thumping his gloves in frustration. Easily stopped Taylor’s header afterwards, and able to palm a few corners away from the danger area, but was picking the ball out of his net again shortly after the break when his charge off his line failed to stop Hamilton from doubling his advantage. Didn't have a great deal to do afterwards as Luton dominated possession and managed to fight back for a point. Photo: David Horn
2. Christ Makosso: 4.5
Struggled in his new berth at right back as a centre half by trade, he was stood up by Hamilton early on, with the winger able to fire past Keeley for the opener. Had a few good moments in the final third, picking out Fanne for an opportunity that was tipped over the top. Made some good blocks during Blackpool's best moments, but was then too far forward and caught out of position allowing Hamilton to race away and make it 2-0 early in the second period as well. Threats were less from then on as Luton had the ascendancy. Photo: David Horn
3. Mads Andersen: 6
Demonstrated his grealy improved fitness levels as started his fourth league game in a row for the Hatters, the first time he has ever managed that during his injury-hit two years at Kenilworth Road. Impressed on the ball, particularly when passing through the lines, as he had a near enough 85% accuracy rate, with some excellent deliveries into the feet of his team-mates, Wells flicking one on for Fanne to go close. Didn't always look the quickest when Blackpool tried to get beyond him, but three interceptions made up for that thanks to his positional sense. Photo: David Horn
4. Kal Naismith: 5
Returned to the centre of defence after Mengi was absent with a knock, but lost out to Williams when the ball was pumped upfield early on as the striker was able to begin the move which led to Blackpool's opener. Could see his disappointment at losing another header from Hamilton's cross that saw Taylor's header easily gathered by Keeley soon afterwards, but when the Hatters were able to gain the upper hand and fight back in the closing stages, the defender's composure on the ball helped Luton move it forward well. Photo: David Horn