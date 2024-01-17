HATTERS RATED: Bolton Wanderers 1 Luton Town 2

Tahith Chong and Chiedozie Ogbene were on target for the visitors, who now head to either Everton or Crystal Palace in the next stage.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the evening, see below.
1. Tim Krul: 7
Was far busier than he had been at Kenilworth Road in the first game, beaten early on by Charles’ close range finish. Almost caught out when Adeboyejo tried his luck from around 45 yards but back-pedalled just in the nick of time. Mainly routine stuff after the break as his handling was assured, while his pleas that Charles had tucked home from an offside position when making it 2-2 were upheld by the referee’s assistant. Photo: Gareth Copley
2. Reece Burke: 7
Great to see him return to the side following another injury lay-off and the hope is that he can now finally stay fit to play a major role in Town’s Premier League campaign. Moved out to right back as Charles’ movement inside the area got the better of him for the opener. Showed his versatility by getting into some increasingly advanced positions, particularly when Luton dominated the first half. Came off with 15 to go and can now recover from his exertions out in Dubai. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 7.5
Had to go again after 90 minutes due to a lack of fully fit options in defence and with Luton switching formation was kept honest by the Trotters’ impressive front pairing of Charles and Adeboyejo. Steady first half despite Town conceding the opening goal while he was able to keep clear-cut chances to a minimum as Bolton enjoyed more territory after the break. Another who will definitely appreciate the rest now having played week in week out. Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Teden Mengi: 6
With no replays, it was hard to see whether he had played Adeboyejo offside for the Trotters opener, but with no flag, he lost his footing and couldn’t recover as the attacker burst clear to find Charles who did the rest. Booked for a rash tackle on Dacres-Cogley after a poor backpass saw the Trotters midfielder getting away, before he was replaced at the break by Edwards to make sure Luton kept 11 on the field. Photo: Liam Smith