HATTERS RATED: Bolton Wanderers 1 Luton Town 2

2 . Reece Burke: 7

Great to see him return to the side following another injury lay-off and the hope is that he can now finally stay fit to play a major role in Town’s Premier League campaign. Moved out to right back as Charles’ movement inside the area got the better of him for the opener. Showed his versatility by getting into some increasingly advanced positions, particularly when Luton dominated the first half. Came off with 15 to go and can now recover from his exertions out in Dubai. Photo: Liam Smith