HATTERS RATED: Bournemouth 2 Luton Town 1

Luton fell to their first defeat in over a month as they were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth on Saturday.
Trailing 2-0 at the break, the Hatters had threatened yet another comeback in the second period when Lloyd Kelly put through his own net with 25 minutes to go, but despite piling on the pressure, they couldn't find an equaliser. To find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 6.5
Just three shots on target as he was well protected by his defence. The down side is two of them went in, meaning Luton were on the back foot from early on once more. Slip when clearing thankfully went unpunished too.
2. James Bree: 7.5
One of two ever-presents now for the Hatters and a good attacking threat, his ball over the top for Cornick leading to a great chance. Did his defensive work as well, making sure he had an eye on who was behind him at the back post.
3. Kal Naismith: 8
Had a real battle with the impressive Christie, especially in the first half, as the two Scots went at it from minute one. Brought the ball forward with real purpose though and went close twice in the latter stages, denied by Travers.
4. Tom Lockyer: 7.5
Aggressive display in the centre as he cleared his lines effectively for the majority. Nodded a decent opportunity into the stands, while pushed wider after the break and involved in the goal, with his back header finding Berry.