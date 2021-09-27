HATTERS RATED: Bournemouth 2 Luton Town 1

Luton fell to their first defeat in over a month as they were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth on Saturday.

Trailing 2-0 at the break, the Hatters had threatened yet another comeback in the second period when Lloyd Kelly put through his own net with 25 minutes to go, but despite piling on the pressure, they couldn't find an equaliser. To find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.