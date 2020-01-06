Hatters rated: Bournemouth 4 Luton Town 0

Luton were knocked out of the FA Cup by Premier League Bournemouth on Saturday, going down 4-0.

The scoreline was harsh on Town, as they were in the game for long periods, only to concede three times in the final 23 minutes against their top flight opponents. To see how the Hatters rated on the evening, check below.

Simon Sluga: 6.5 Unlucky to concede four goals on his return to the team as his performance was better than that. Great fingertip save early on and caught Wilsons shot spectacularly. Confidence growing with every match.

Donervon Daniels: 6.5 Settled down well after an understandably shaky opening, with some occasional powerful bursts forward. Unlucky to deflected the third past Sluga and then saw clearance rebound off him for the fourth.

Alan Sheehan: 5.5 Had a great chance to put Luton deservedly level on the stroke of half time from the penalty spot, only to hit the bar after his standing foot gave way. Error saw Cherries grab a second to put the game beyond Town.

Lloyd Jones: 6.5 Against a Premier League outfit, he looked up for the challenge, making some fine aerial interventions when the Cherries swung crosses in. Was good on the ball too as Hatters broke the hosts' press at times.

