HATTERS RATED: Bradford City 2 Luton Town 1

The Bantams led through goals from Stephen Humphrys and Bobby Pointon, as although Gideon Kodua pulled one back, Town weren’t able to grab a point. To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Josh Keeley: 7
Far more work to do than in any of his opening two league outings, diving full length as Humphrys drive flashed inches wide early on. Decent stop from the forward's glancing header, but wasn't able to get anything on Sarcevic’s flick for Humphrys to open the scoring. Not much chance with the second either, as he took sweeper keeper to a new level, coming well out of his area to head away. Did ensure Luton stayed in the game during the second half with an excellent sprawling stop from Wright although the sub really should have made it 3-0. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Milli Alli: 5
The forward was deployed at right wingback on this occasion, as the Hatters went with the same formation despite not quite having the personnel in which to do so from the start. Had the odd moment of joy in the final third early on, but gave away a free kick when catching his man and saw yellow. Lucky to stay on when he did the same thing moments later chasing a long ball forward, referee Duckworth keeping his cards in his pocket, but unfortunately for him that was his game ended as Bloomfield quickly took him off knowing he was in danger of seeing red. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Mark McGuinness: 4
Having completed 90 minutes against Coventry City he was restored to the starting XI with Makosso suspended, moving to the right hand side of the back three. Looked to be settling into things, but was then caught out by a deflected cross that he misjudged, allowing Sarcevic to nip in and find Humprhys to open the scoring. Early in the second the centre half was also beaten by the run of Pointon who was able to meet Neufville's delivery and make it 2-0. One brilliant cross late only, although unfortunately saw no-one gamble in the area. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Mads Andersen: 6
Third straight appearance in the league for Town as he stayed in the centre of Luton's back three despite McGuinness also restored to the starting line-up. Remained solid as he also contributed seven clearances when Bradford put the ball into the visitors' area, winning a large number of his aerial duels as well. Unable to react in time and stop Sarcevic's cross from reaching Humphrys, while the Hatters' defence didn't cover themselves in glory as a unit when allowing Pointon escape to make it 2-0. Photo: Andy Rowland