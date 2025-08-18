HATTERS RATED: Bradford City 2 Luton Town 1

2 . Milli Alli: 5

The forward was deployed at right wingback on this occasion, as the Hatters went with the same formation despite not quite having the personnel in which to do so from the start. Had the odd moment of joy in the final third early on, but gave away a free kick when catching his man and saw yellow. Lucky to stay on when he did the same thing moments later chasing a long ball forward, referee Duckworth keeping his cards in his pocket, but unfortunately for him that was his game ended as Bloomfield quickly took him off knowing he was in danger of seeing red. Photo: Liam Smith