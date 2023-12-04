HATTERS RATED: Brentford 3 Luton Town 1

Luton suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Brentford at the Gtech Stadium on Saturday.
The Hatters had got through to half time unscathed, before falling 2-0 behind as Neal Maupay and Ben Mee scored.
Sub Jacob Brown pulled one back on 76 minutes only for Shandon Baptiste to seal victory and to find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6
Had very little to do in the first half as Brentford were kept at arm’s length, although can’t have too many complaints with his booking for time-wasting as he had already been warned. With Luton’s defence struggling to cope in the absence of Lockyer after the break, the Belgian was left pretty helpless and unable to pull off any heroics, as the hosts were left unmarked three times to find the net with relative ease Photo: Richard Heathcote
2. Issa Kabore: 6
Back into the side after his concussion but had precious few moments of joy in the first period and when he did get forward, the final ball wasn’t quite up to scratch as Brentford weren’t put under any real duress. Got away with one possible handball when defending a cross, before surprisingly moved out to the left wingback berth in the second period and then dropped into centre half late on as Town’s defending during that 45 minutes left a lot to be desired. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Gabe Osho: 6
With Luton trying to play out from the back at times, a few misplaced passes to Ogbene gave possession away as Town struggled to get a foothold in proceedings. One terrific block before the break, he struggled without the influential Lockyer alongside him, as the Hatters' impressive defensive display went out of the window in the opening 11 minutes of the second period. Blocked off as Mee rose unmarked to double Brentford's lead too. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS
4. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 7.5
After needing treatment for a knee in the back inside 60 seconds, he had been enjoying a fantastically dogged defensive display the first half. With Luton very much on the back foot, the skipper was able to keep a firm eye on the Bees attackers as they couldn’t find a way through and didn't really look like doing so either. Read the play well, won his headers, blocked shots and organised things, also looking to bring the ball forward. Injury on the stroke of half time was a body blow Luton just couldn’t recover from. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS