HATTERS RATED: Brentford 3 Luton Town 1

4 . Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 7.5

After needing treatment for a knee in the back inside 60 seconds, he had been enjoying a fantastically dogged defensive display the first half. With Luton very much on the back foot, the skipper was able to keep a firm eye on the Bees attackers as they couldn’t find a way through and didn't really look like doing so either. Read the play well, won his headers, blocked shots and organised things, also looking to bring the ball forward. Injury on the stroke of half time was a body blow Luton just couldn’t recover from. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS