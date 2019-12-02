Hatters rated: Brentford 7 Luton Town 0

Luton Town suffered their heaviest league defeat since December 1966 as they were pulverised 7-0 by Brentford on Saturday
To read how the Hatters rated on a terrible afternoon at Griffin Park, see below.
1. James Shea: 3
Got his wires crossed with Potts for the opening goal and then left woefully exposed in the first half. Might have done better with the second and fifth, although did prevent Bees reaching double figures though.
Part of a Town defence which shipped seven in the league for the first time since 1966. Along with the rest of the visitors' back-line, was just left powerless to prevent the Bees scoring almost at will.
An afternoon to forget for the full back from the moment his attempted backpass went awry, gifting Brentford the lead. Beaten time and time again, while then conceded a late penalty to seal an absolutely terrible day.
Just couldnt cope with the hosts' front three as they ran riot, particularly during a devastating 15-minute spell at the end of the first half where the visitors simply raised the white flag and surrendered.