HATTERS RATED: Brighton & Hove Albion 4 Luton Town 1

Luton’s Premier League bow ended in a heavy loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.
The Seagulls took the lead through Solly March after 37 minutes, before Joao Pedro doubled their advantage from the spot after the break.
Carlton Morris scored his own penalty with 10 minutes left, only for late goals from Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson to seal the victory, as to find out how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7
First start for Town and his Premier League bow, as he didn’t look overawed by the occasion. Fine handling in the first half from Pedro before given little chance by March’s header. Decent stops from March and Gross, while he almost got to Pedro’s penalty too. Woodwork came to the rescue three times, although not helped by his defence for the third and fourth goals. Looked solid and decisive when called upon, quick off his line when needed as well. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Issa Kabore: 6.5
Baptism of fire for the Manchester City youngster as he had to take on the twists and turns of Mitoma. Acquitted himself well in the first half as Brighton’s threats were largely contained, with his pace leading to some fine sliding tackles on the Japanese international, but the moment he didn’t, the winger’s cross was turned in by March. Did look dangerous going forward in the opening 45 and close to grabbing an assist himself. Replaced midway through the second period with the Seagulls coming on strong. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Mads Andersen: 6
First outing at the highest level of English football for the Dane as he formed part of Town’s back three that didn’t have it easy up against the Seagulls forwards, including former England international Welbeck. Had to be careful from the early stages of the second half when booked, but managed to avoid any further aberrations. Despite the hosts’ dominance, it was only late on that they made it count properly, when Luton began to looked stretched. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 6
Great to see him out there and leading the Hatters into battle after what had gone on at Wembley. Part of a back-line that are all still novices at this level, so very much a case of learning on the job, but still made some excellent trademark blocks. With 70 gone and thoughts turning to an equaliser, desperately unlucky to concede a soft penalty for what was just an arm across the chest of Pedro, who went down theatrically. Didn’t clear his lines for the third though as his pass went straight to Mitoma and Albion clinched victory. Photo: Liam Smith