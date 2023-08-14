HATTERS RATED: Brighton & Hove Albion 4 Luton Town 1

4 . Tom Lockyer: 6

Great to see him out there and leading the Hatters into battle after what had gone on at Wembley. Part of a back-line that are all still novices at this level, so very much a case of learning on the job, but still made some excellent trademark blocks. With 70 gone and thoughts turning to an equaliser, desperately unlucky to concede a soft penalty for what was just an arm across the chest of Pedro, who went down theatrically. Didn’t clear his lines for the third though as his pass went straight to Mitoma and Albion clinched victory. Photo: Liam Smith