HATTERS RATED: Bristol City 1 Luton Town 0

Luton slipped to an eighth successive away defeat on Boxing Day as they were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City.
Town got through to half time on level terms, only to then concede what turned out to be the winner early in the second period through Scott Twine’s blast. To find out how the Hatters players rated during the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 5.5
Was well protected at Ashton Gate, something Luton have struggled to do away from home in recent months, only tested once in the first half really when he got everything behind Twine’s free kick in stoppage time. Couldn’t do the same when the midfielder had another crack from open play just 90 seconds after the break though, as the Belgian is still searching for his first clean sheet on the road since mid-September. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Victor Moses: 4
Played out as a right wingback but it’s a position that doesn't appear to be suiting him at the moment, as he failed to have the kind of impact that is required in such a system. Did make one terrific clearing header at the far post in the first period, but didn't bring much to the contest as an attacking force, only managing one cross himself during the entire time he was on. Unsurprisingly taken off for Nelson in the end Photo: Ryan Hiscott
3. Tom Holmes: 6
Part of a Town back-line who looked solid for the majority of the Boxing Day clash, as unlike recent away trips, they limited their hosts to very few sights of Kaminski's goal, as he defended the box with real determination. Not helped out by his midfielders, who failed to close down Twine in time, as the City player was able to find the net from range and seal victory. Was lucky that his tangle of legs with the midfielder went unpunished late in the second half as on another day he could easily have conceded a penalty. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. Mark McGuinness: 6.5
Did his job defensively as the hosts only had three shots on target all game, although unfortunately one of them was a blast from Twine which ended up in the back of Luton's net. Having returned to his position in the centre of the back three with Andersen on the bench, was able to repel most things that came his way as the Robins forwards weren't really much of a threat throughout the contest. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
