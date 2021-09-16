HATTERS RATED: Bristol City 1 Luton Town 1

Luton scored a stoppage time equaliser for the second game running as they picked up a 1-1 draw at Bristol City on Wednesday night. Striker Danny Hylton was the hero with his first goal of the season from Carlos Mendes Gomes' cross to find the net for the first time since March 2019. To find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 7
Had precious little to do as bar the goal, City didn’t really send much his way. Controlled his area well though and his distribution was excellent, sending one pinpoint clearance straight to Cornick to set up a break.
2. James Bree: 7.5 -
Always offered Town an outlet as he was picked out by Lansbury on more than one occasion, linking well with Cornick. Defended diligently at the back post in the first half but silly free kick conceded allowed the hosts to take the lead.
3. Amari’i Bell: 7
Back in the side following his absence at Blackburn on Saturday, keeping things moving and simple on the left hand side. Ventured into the hosts area late on as Town searched for an equaliser only to fire wide of the target.
4. Tom Lockyer: 8
Hit the woodwork in the first half, before receiving a torrent of abuse as the home fans picked up on his Bristol Rovers connections. Kept his head well though and made a number of clearances as he went on to have the last laugh.