HATTERS RATED: Bristol City 2 Luton Town 0

2. James Bree: 3.5

Didn’t go with Weimann when the City forward broke away on the left to give Conway a tap-in to make it 2-0 and ultimately put the game beyond Luton. Final ball was off in the first half, as although he saw more of the play when the hosts went down to 10 men, inches away with one free kick, was well below his best.

Photo: Liam Smith