HATTERS RATED: Bristol City 2 Luton Town 0

The hosts were by far the better side for long periods, as Town only came into it once Mark Sykes had been sent off for a poor challenge on Luke Freeman, but still Nathan Jones’ team never looked capable of rescuing a point.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the evening, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 4.5
Keeper was given very little chance in securing a first away clean sheet of the campaign as Town were sliced open twice inside the opening 30 minutes. Once again looked hesitant at times when in possession, or coming off his line for a ball over the top, with the City fans cottoning on to the fact too.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 3.5
Didn’t go with Weimann when the City forward broke away on the left to give Conway a tap-in to make it 2-0 and ultimately put the game beyond Luton. Final ball was off in the first half, as although he saw more of the play when the hosts went down to 10 men, inches away with one free kick, was well below his best.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 4
Positioning wasn’t what it usually is as both goals came down his side, City given plenty of time and space to pick their men and breach the Hatters with real ease. With Jones trying to change things around at the break and engineer a fightback, the defender didn't reappear for the second period.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Sonny Bradley: 4.5
Saw Wells run off the back of him early on as Town’s offside trap failed, the forward easily going through to make it 1-0. Unable to get back and stop the cross as City cut Luton open to move 2-0 in front either. Might have been an even worse evening but for the red card which halted the hosts' momentum.
Photo: Liam Smith