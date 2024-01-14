HATTERS RATED: Burnley 1 Luton Town 1

Luton hit back to earn a valuable point at Burnley in their Premier League encounter on Friday night courtesy of Carlton Morris’s controversial stoppage time equaliser.
Zeki Amdouni had given the Clarets the lead in the latter stages of the first half only for Morris to nod into the empty net after goalkeeper James Trafford collided with Elijah Adebayo when trying to claim Alfie Doughty’s cross.
To find out how the Hatters players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Booed incessantly throughout the contest due to his Blackburn connections, he made a vital save early on when Gudmundsson was left one on one. Thought he was impeded for Amdouni’s opener, while his distribution was iffy at best, continually finding touch when clearing. Made an excellent stop after Odobert’s shot took a wicked deflection, moving his feet well for another effort that took a nick. Positioning was spot on to prevent Odobert making it 2-0 on a late raid. Photo: Naomi Baker
2. Chiedozie Ogbene: 8
Took over at wingback from the absent Kabore and was a huge factor in Luton having their hosts on the back foot in the first half. Ball out to him was constantly on, with Barkley able to find him on a regular basis. A constant worry for the Clarets defence due to his pace and direct running, he saw one effort beaten behind by Trafford and another palmed over the top. Kept up his work-rate after break, but just couldn't create that one clear-cut opportunity. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Teden Mengi: 7.5
Had been another commanding display from the centre half until the one moment when he was rounded by Odobert, the Burnley winger able to cross for Amdouni to put the hosts in front. Tightened up after the break as with Luton pushing for a leveller, he made sure there were few chances for the Clarets to seal the victory, often coming out on top of his one v one battles. Photo: Naomi Baker
4. Gabe Osho: 8
After the opening few minutes when he got his feet in a muddle leading to Gudmundsson's chance, he was able to keep the Clarets attackers under wraps for the majority of the contest. Kept a far closer eye on Foster than Luton were able to in the home game, as the dangerous South African's impact was limited throughout. Happy to get on the ball as Town were able to play through their opponents almost at will in the first half, while stood his ground well when the game became more end-to-end after the break. Photo: OLI SCARFF