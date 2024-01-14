HATTERS RATED: Burnley 1 Luton Town 1

4 . Gabe Osho: 8

After the opening few minutes when he got his feet in a muddle leading to Gudmundsson's chance, he was able to keep the Clarets attackers under wraps for the majority of the contest. Kept a far closer eye on Foster than Luton were able to in the home game, as the dangerous South African's impact was limited throughout. Happy to get on the ball as Town were able to play through their opponents almost at will in the first half, while stood his ground well when the game became more end-to-end after the break. Photo: OLI SCARFF