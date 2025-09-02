HATTERS RATED: Burton Albion 0 Luton Town 3

Luton enjoyed an excellent 3-0 victory at Burton Albion on Saturday.
Lasse Nordas opened the scoring when he opened his account for the club, while Milli Alli doubled the lead on the stroke of half time. After the break, Zack Nelson bagged his first league goal for the Hatters and to see how Town’s players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Josh Keeley: 8
Had a quiet enough first half, although needed to keep his wits about him to deny Godwin-Malife at the back post after Town's defence switched off from a deep free kick. Saw the Brewers have an equaliser out for a handball, before after the break, he had more work to do, as the visitors' back-line wasn’t quite as watertight as he would have wanted, Beesley going close. Able to tip away Shade's header from close range and then had to dive acrobatically to his right to palm away from Larsson late on. Kicking wasn't always spot on, but a good throw set Alli off on his bike for a chance. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Gideon Kodua: 8
Having been rested from the 1-0 defeat to Cardiff, with a weeks' training under his belt, was able to return to the right wingback berth and give Luton some real balance once more. Part of a dominant display from the visitors as his pace and willingness to attack kept Albion hemmed in at times, Town able to take full advantage with three good goals. Got some good crosses in and had a crack from a free kick that was well wide, but showed real determination and commitment to the cause, winning seven tackles throughout the contest. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Christ Makosso: 7.5
Yet to fully reach the kind of heights he showed in the Championship last season, although was able to ensure Burton barely threatened until the closing stages of the first period, and even then, the chances didn't arrive on his flank. Demonstrated a calm nature when chesting back to Keeley under real pressure, but Burton did get some joy against him after the break, although thankfully couldn't make the most of the openings. Had a clash off the ball which saw Beesley in the wars again, before his customary late whack to try and score a first Hatters goal that flew well wide. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Mark McGuinness: 8.5
Terrific in the first half especially, as with the press box close to the pitch at the Pirelli Stadium, it made a thoroughly pleasing sound whenever Burton went long and he was there to time his jump perfectly and head the ball clear time and time again. Only one real moment of concern in the second 45 minutes when he was turned by Beesley, but the striker curled wide of the target. Bar that though, more often than not read the play well to get to possession ahead of his opponents which prevented Albion getting any kind of foothold or territory in the fixture. Photo: Liam Smith