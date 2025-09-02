HATTERS RATED: Burton Albion 0 Luton Town 3

1 . Josh Keeley: 8

Had a quiet enough first half, although needed to keep his wits about him to deny Godwin-Malife at the back post after Town's defence switched off from a deep free kick. Saw the Brewers have an equaliser out for a handball, before after the break, he had more work to do, as the visitors' back-line wasn’t quite as watertight as he would have wanted, Beesley going close. Able to tip away Shade's header from close range and then had to dive acrobatically to his right to palm away from Larsson late on. Kicking wasn't always spot on, but a good throw set Alli off on his bike for a chance. Photo: Liam Smith