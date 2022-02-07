HATTERS RATED: Cambridge United 0 Luton Town 3

Luton saw off League One Cambridge United to reach the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday and set up a home tie against European champions Chelsea. Early goals from Reece Burke and Carlos Mendes Gomes put the Hatters ahead, as Admiral Muskwe added a third late on. To find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Jed Steer: 7.5
In for his debut against one of his former clubs and after one slight alarm, looked assured and confident. Came out impressively for one cross, kicking was good and fine full-length save prevented United being able to launch a late onslaught.
2. Peter Kioso: 7.5
Restored to the wingback role in place of Bree and it was an aggressive and athletic display as he got stuck in to prevent the U’s attackers from ever being able to really threaten Town’s back-line for a prolonged period of time.
3. Fred Onyedinma: 7
Dropped to left wing-back from his more attacking role in previous games as it was a good chance to get valuable minutes under his belt. Stuck to his defensive duties and a few decent forays forward on what was a difficult pitch.
4. Tom Lockyer: 7.5
Was a day for defenders to do the basics, defend properly and clear their lines, which he did effectively whenever the U’s tried to threaten. Might have even got on the scoresheet too, lofting over from close range.