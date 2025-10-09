HATTERS RATED: Cambridge United 3 Luton Town 1

4 . Mads Andersen: 4.5

The best defender on the night for Luton, which isn't saying much, but at least he appeared to be giving it his all, which can't be said about the rest of his team-mates. Looked to have put the Hatters in the driving seat when blasting into the roof of the net from close range after a corner for his second goal of the campaign, but it all quickly fell apart from then. Did well at times to keep up with the U’s forwards, sliding in to help out Shea when he denied Kachunga who went clean through. Not always at his best with the ball at his feet, hammering one clearance out of the stadium, as he was taken off midway through the second half. Photo: David Horn