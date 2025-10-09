HATTERS RATED: Cambridge United 3 Luton Town 1

Luton suffered yet another woeful defeat on Tuesday night as they were beaten 3-1 by League Two side Cambridge United in their Vertu Trophy group stage clash.
The Hatters had led through Mads Andersen’s close-range finish, only for Glenn McConnell to make it 1-1, as a second half double from Elias Kachungand won it for the U’s. To find out how Town’s players rated on the evening, see below.
1. James Shea: 5
Came back in for Keeley to make his third appearance of the season and looked to be having a solid outing early on, coming off his line well to control his penalty area, collecting some United crosses. Served notice of McConell's long range shooting ability when the U's player narrowly missed the target, before standing up well to block when Kachunga went through. Was beaten by McConnell's second attempt, while left exposed just under a minute after the break as Kachunga stabbed home. Demonstrated his reflexes when McConnell bore down on him, but couldnt stop Kachunga lobbing him late on. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Nigel Lonwijk: 2
Back from his ankle injury, the loanee started out at right back, getting an assist to his name early on, although knew little about it when Clark's corner hit him and rebounded for Andersen to score. Sent over one cross that Alli headed over, but struggled at times on a pretty grim night for Town's defence as he slid in to try and prevent a United counter, not getting anywhere near the ball as the hosts were able to attack down his flank once more. Failed to go with Purrington for Cambridge's second and when Luton swapped formations to a back three, he made no attempt to head a route one goal kick away which saw the U’s go clean through to make the game safe. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Teden Mengi: 2
In the centre of defence alongside Andersen, but it seemed like he was second best to everything for the majority of the night, often caught out by a simple ball forward and not winning his headers, which allowed the U's players to get plenty of touches in the Hatters' penalty area and go on to find the net three times as well. Left Kachunga unmarked for the hosts' second goal as he was unable to head his shot away from the line, while a communication breakdown with Lonwijk from a goal kick saw the forward allowed to run through unchallenged and lob Shea to seal victory. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Mads Andersen: 4.5
The best defender on the night for Luton, which isn't saying much, but at least he appeared to be giving it his all, which can't be said about the rest of his team-mates. Looked to have put the Hatters in the driving seat when blasting into the roof of the net from close range after a corner for his second goal of the campaign, but it all quickly fell apart from then. Did well at times to keep up with the U’s forwards, sliding in to help out Shea when he denied Kachunga who went clean through. Not always at his best with the ball at his feet, hammering one clearance out of the stadium, as he was taken off midway through the second half. Photo: David Horn