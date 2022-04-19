HATTERS RATED: Cardiff City 0 Luton Town 1

Luton secured yet another crucial three points in their quest for the Championship play-offs with a 1-0 win at Cardiff City on Monday.
Harry Cornick scored the only goal of the game with 18 minutes to go, heading home Robert Snodgrass’s cross and to find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. James Shea: 7.5
As he had done on Friday, made a terrific save at 0-0, off his line quickly to deny Hugill. Collided painfully with Lockyer just before half time and tried to continue, but clearly couldn’t and now unfortunately a doubt for the rest of the season.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 7
Hadn’t really got into the game as much as he would have liked, as following a bright start by the visitors, City found themselves finishing the half stronger. Nasty ankle injury just before the break following a poor tackle and hopefully that isn’t his season over.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. Reece Burke: 8
One early effort was easy for Phillips to gather, but it was at the other end where he excelled, as along with the rest of Town’s back-line they stood up well to the challenge, ensuring the visitors weren’t breached over the Easter period.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 8
Proud Welshman went back to his birthplace and played his part in the Hatters keeping yet another clean sheet with a physical display, allowing Hugill very little. Very unfortunate to collide with Shea as well.
Photo: Alex Pantling