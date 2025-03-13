HATTERS RATED: Cardiff City 1 Luton Town 2

4 . Amari’i Bell: 7

Gave some signs that he is starting to come through a tough patch of form, with a far more solid outing than at Burnley on Saturday, making three successful tackles on the evening. Also, with not much going on ahead of him, he demonstrated signs of his confidence on the ball returning to take it through the City press and look to get Luton's attacks going, unfortunately seeing them often break down once he had found his man. With Town behind, it was the Jamaican international who started off the move for the equaliser, then helping the visitors dig in late on to claim all three points. Photo: Ryan Hiscott