HATTERS RATED: Cardiff City 1 Luton Town 2

Luton ended an almost six month wait for an away win as they triumphed 2-1 at Cardiff City on Tuesday night.
The Hatters had fallen behind five minutes into the second period, only to level through Jordan Clark’s stunning strike and claimed all three points with 10 minutes left courtesy of Thelo Aasgaard’s decisive strike. To find out how the Town players rated, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6.5
Yet again he looked to patrol the spaces outside his area and help sweep up the danger when City pressed forward in the first period, which wasn't too often. Barely tested before the break, before conceding early in the second period, as his complaints that an offside Cardiff player was impeding his vision fell on deaf ears. Thankful Mannsverk fired wide and Chambers' long-range volley hit the bar, but late on, showed good reactions to beat away a header and then came off his line commandingly in stoppage time to excellently to claim a late cross and alleviate the pressure. Photo: Richard Pelham
2. Christ Makosso: 7.5
Three starts in succession now as he is delivering a level of consistency in his performances that most wouldn't have expected due his lack of exposure to English football previously. In an opening 45 minutes that contained barely an excitement, he did have one half-chance, putting a back post header over the bar from Jones' cross. Used his pace well to get out of trouble on the odd occasions Cardiff were able to put together any attacking moves of note, while reached double figures in terms of clearances, as he stuck to his task impressively. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
3. Mark McGuinness: 7
A first return to his former club having left Cardiff for Luton in the summer, as he replaced the suspended Naismith to move back into the centre of Town's defence. Made a slightly iffy start, giving a free-kick away near his by-line, as he got involved in a number of grappling matches with his former team-mates. Saw his header out pounced on by Chambers for the opener, but once the Hatters were level and then in front, his desire to win shone through, taking charge of the situation late on to make sure the visitors' lines were cleared. Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Amari’i Bell: 7
Gave some signs that he is starting to come through a tough patch of form, with a far more solid outing than at Burnley on Saturday, making three successful tackles on the evening. Also, with not much going on ahead of him, he demonstrated signs of his confidence on the ball returning to take it through the City press and look to get Luton's attacks going, unfortunately seeing them often break down once he had found his man. With Town behind, it was the Jamaican international who started off the move for the equaliser, then helping the visitors dig in late on to claim all three points. Photo: Ryan Hiscott