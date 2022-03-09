HATTERS RATED: Coventry City 0 Luton Town 1

Luton put themselves firmly in the hunt for a play-off place this season, climbing up to sixth in the Championship following a 1-0 win at Coventry City last night.
Elijah Adebayo scored the only goal of the game on 38 minutes, latching on to a clearance from keeper Alex Palmer and slotting into the bottom corner for his 14th of the season.
To find out how the visitors rated on the night, see below.
1. Alex Palmer: 8
After a debut that wasn’t anywhere near as bad as some made out, he gave a confident display. Controlled his box well, gained an assist for Adebayo and made one vital late stop. If his loan is to be extended, no-one will be complaining.
2. James Bree: 7.5
Set-pieces were slightly hit and miss early on by his recent high standards, but like the whole of the Town team, stuck to his task well, especially against the impressive Maatsen and made things difficult for the hosts for the entire 90 minutes.
3. Amari’ Bell: 8.5
Early booking looked like it might hamper his effectiveness, but didn’t allow it to as produced yet another excellent display. One great bit of defending late on saw him get his body between Tavares and the ball to prevent an equaliser.
4. Reece Burke: 8
Without Bradley, Naismith and Osho, Town were down to the bare bones somewhat defensively but it didn’t look that way as they kept yet another clean sheet on the road with Burke playing a full part in protecting the visitors’ goal.