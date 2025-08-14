HATTERS RATED: Coventry City 1 Luton Town 0

1 . James Shea: 7

Deserved first run-out in almost 12 months for the popular stopper, and as always, he just never lets the Hatters down when called upon. Would have been in for a busier evening had Simms found his range, the striker off target from a number of opportunities, although given little chance when the forward did find the net in the second half as his pleas for an offside flag fell on deaf ears. Made a great save from Rudoni’s low free kick late on, while it would have been brilliant had he managed to score an equaliser himself when going up for a late corner. Photo: Liam Smith