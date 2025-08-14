HATTERS RATED: Coventry City 1 Luton Town 0

Luton were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first round stage on Tuesday evening, beaten 1-0 by Championship side Coventry City.
The much-changed Hatters more than held their own during the evening, but Ellis Simms’ 57th minute goal was enough to settle the tie. To find out how the visitors rated on the night, see below.
1. James Shea: 7
Deserved first run-out in almost 12 months for the popular stopper, and as always, he just never lets the Hatters down when called upon. Would have been in for a busier evening had Simms found his range, the striker off target from a number of opportunities, although given little chance when the forward did find the net in the second half as his pleas for an offside flag fell on deaf ears. Made a great save from Rudoni’s low free kick late on, while it would have been brilliant had he managed to score an equaliser himself when going up for a late corner. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Gideon Kodua: 7.5
On-loan West Ham youngster was one of Luton’s real bright sparks, particularly in the first half, as he showed a healthy dose of positive intent from right wingback and a desire to carry the ball forward whenever space opened up in front of him. One particularly direct burst saw him pick out Fanne who cut in to unleash a shot that was well blocked, as he won some corners too when overlapping his team-mates. Made another excellent foray early in the second period as his cross was blocked away, before being taken off just after the hour mark following an impressive display. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Christian Chigozie: 7.5
Teenage centre half showed the trust that boss Bloomfield has in him after being handed his senior debut from the start at the CBS Arena. Was up against a strong City forward-line too including Haji Wright, but held his nerve, grew into the contest and most importantly, kept his composure throughout, never once looking out of place or letting his inexperience affect him in any way. Cleared his lines well and kept a close eye on Coventry's threats as he can be more than happy with his first professional start. Photo: Luton Town FC
4. Mark McGuinness: 7
Centre half had a welcome first start of the campaign after recovering from a virus that saw him miss a large chunk of pre-season and only make the bench in the opening two league matches. Took over the central berth in a new-look back three, with Chigozie and Holmes either side of him, as he covered round when the Sky Blues broke through to his left. Did well aerially against Simms, Town keeping their opponents in check for the majority of the contest until late on when pushing for an equaliser, although didn't track Wright for what proved to be the winner. Photo: Andy Rowland