HATTERS RATED: Coventry City 1 Luton Town 1

Tom Lockyer’s goal inside 60 seconds saw the visitors move ahead, before Gabe Osho conceded a penalty just before half time, which Matty Godden converted.
To find out how the Hatters rated, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Terrific save from Gyokeres in the first half as he stuck out a strong left hand, but little he could do to draw level with opposite number Martin on clean sheets, beaten by Godden’s penalty. Crossbar came to the rescue from Palmer's second half attempt, as his handling was secure from McNally’s effort from distance. Eager to get play moving by often throwing out to his team-mates.
2. Alfie Doughty: 8
Was a massive part of Town’s first impressive first half as his deflected cross led to Lockyer putting Luton in front. Always looked dangerous on the right, his pace and trickery enabling him to get into some terrific positions, although that led to some robust challenges too. A threat from corners with one tipped over by Martin, before his afternoon was ended by an injury which hopefully isn’t serious.
3. Reece Burke: 7.5
Third full league 90 for the defender whose return to full fitness is a huge boost to the Hatters' defensive options. Got stuck in and provided a physical buffer to the test from the Sky Blues forwards, earning himself a booking in the process. Managed to keep away from the referee’s notebook from then on though in what was an entertaining contest.
4. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN); 8.5
Got Luton off to the perfect start with their quickest goal of the season, showing all the hallmarks of a striker to turn in Doughty’s right wing delivery in front of the massed ranks of away fans. Defended excellently once though and made sure he took responsibility for Gyokeres after the break, preventing the forward from having a huge impact on proceedings.
