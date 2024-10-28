HATTERS RATED: Coventry City 3 Luton Town 2

Luton let a 2-0 half time lead slip as they were beaten 3-2 by Coventry City on Saturday.
The visitors had moved in front through Carlton Morris’s penalty and Elijah Adebayo’s second goal of the season, only for Ellis Simms, Victor Torp and Haji Wright to win it for the Sky Blues. To find out how the Hatters rated during the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6
Was under constant threat during the first half as despite Town’s 2-0 lead, the visitors were seemingly always on the back foot. Only really had to fist away van Ewijk's swerving effort as the defence, although most of it being last gasp, put their bodies on the lines to just about keep Coventry out. Displayed some good handling from Sheaf after the interval and then tipped over a corner, but you sensed he would be beaten, and he was, by Simms' header and Torp's curler. Might have done better in stoppage as he couldn't hold another Simms' effort, Wright bundling home the winner. Photo: David Horn
2. Victor Moses: 5
Clattered early on as Kitching saw yellow, and showed the odd neat touch when in possession, but he wasn't able to have anywhere near the same kind of defensive impact he had against either Watford or Sunderland, as the Coventry attackers had a field day. Poor pass from a corner saw City able to break away, as McGuinness took a booking for the team, while the entire second half was played virtually in Town's half, as the visitors weren't able to hang on. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Daiki Hashioka (STAR MAN): 6.5
Somehow the Hatters kept a clean sheet during the opening 45 minutes and a large reason for that was the defending from the Japanese international. Positional sense was excellent as he was in the right place to head countless crosses away, making eight clearances in total, as it looked like Town might complete the ultimate smash and grab job. To do that, they needed to carry on in the same manner after the break, but Coventry were just too persistent, as he couldn't stop Wright bagging a stoppage time winner. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Mark McGuinness: 6
Tough afternoon as he was left puzzled by a number of decisions from the officials, especially one early on when he was clearly shoved over, only for play to continue, which set the tone, although can have no complaints with his own booking. Did get back to time one sliding challenge to perfection, as like the rest of Town's under pressure back-line, was getting stuck in during the first half, also seeing one header palmed away by Dovin. That all changed after the break, City able to break through and finally find the net, as he put his own effort wide late on. Outjumped by Simms in the build-up to the winner. Photo: Liam Smith