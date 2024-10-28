HATTERS RATED: Coventry City 3 Luton Town 2

4 . Mark McGuinness: 6

Tough afternoon as he was left puzzled by a number of decisions from the officials, especially one early on when he was clearly shoved over, only for play to continue, which set the tone, although can have no complaints with his own booking. Did get back to time one sliding challenge to perfection, as like the rest of Town's under pressure back-line, was getting stuck in during the first half, also seeing one header palmed away by Dovin. That all changed after the break, City able to break through and finally find the net, as he put his own effort wide late on. Outjumped by Simms in the build-up to the winner. Photo: Liam Smith