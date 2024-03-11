HATTERS RATED: Crystal Palace 1 Luton Town 1

4 . Teden Mengi: 7.5

With Town not being able to keep hold of the ball enough during the first half especially, he had to be switched on to make sure the Hatters were still in the game, which he did. Positioning was spot on to deflect Mateta's goalbound header over the top, as his pace, strength and ability to time his sliding challenges perfectly saw him stand up well to the test of the Eagles forwards. Had to go off in the second half after trying manfully to continue, but hopefully it was more precautionary than anything serious as Luton need him. Photo: Liam Smith