HATTERS RATED: Crystal Palace 1 Luton Town 1

Jean-Philippe Mateta had put the Eagles in front early on at Selhurst Park, before Cauley Woodrow nodded home in stoppage time to draw the visitors level. To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Looked like he had done enough to force Munoz wide after Doughty’s poor backpass only for the attacker to find Mateta who finished brilliantly. Did manage to narrow the angle afterwards when the striker was played in by Clark's misplaced pass, as he could only find the side-netting. Almost caught out by Eze from just inside the Luton half, relieved to see the ball fly narrowly over, as Edouard also hit the bar. Brilliant late save with his feet from Mateta ensured Town could go and level late on. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Issa Kabore (STAR MAN): 7.5
After the crushing disappointment of his late mistake last weekend, looked to put it behind him straight away by getting the better of Mitchell early on. Needless booking meant he had to keep his wits about him, but was switched on defensively as he cleared away once Mateta dummied inside the area. Intelligently stayed on the right side of the officials despite Luton being under the cosh and this time made a terrific block in stoppage time to prevent Palace doubling their lead. Still had the energy to overlap Townsend and allow the sub to cross for the equaliser as well. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 7.5
Had his work cut out throughout the 90 minutes as Palace pushed men forward and always looked like they had chances in them. Centre half put his body on the line to make some vital blocks and ensure the visitors were only breached once, giving themselves the opportunity to level at the death. Still tried to get forward on the right when possible, but the main plus is with all the injuries to Town's back-line, he is managing to stay fit just when Luton desperately need him to. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Teden Mengi: 7.5
With Town not being able to keep hold of the ball enough during the first half especially, he had to be switched on to make sure the Hatters were still in the game, which he did. Positioning was spot on to deflect Mateta's goalbound header over the top, as his pace, strength and ability to time his sliding challenges perfectly saw him stand up well to the test of the Eagles forwards. Had to go off in the second half after trying manfully to continue, but hopefully it was more precautionary than anything serious as Luton need him. Photo: Liam Smith