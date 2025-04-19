HATTERS RATED: Derby County 0 Luton Town 1

Luton picked up a massive three points in their quest to stay in the Championship this season after winning 1-0 at relegation rivals Derby County on Good Friday.
Milli Alli’s goal on 10 minutes was enough for Town to triumph, as they produced a stunning defensive display to keep the hosts out and boost their chances of beating the drop. To find out how the Hatter rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 9
Started well by claiming an early cross to give both him and his defence confidence. Not much came his way after that in the first half but it was a completely different story after the break as Derby laid siege to his area. Absolutely vital stop when Harness was clean through as he stood up well, also using his legs to deny Jackson's cross-shot. Another huge save late on as Harness escaped Town's defence to put a close range header on target, while his handling was spot on throughout in what could be his most important clean sheet of the season to date. Photo: Molly Darlington
2. Christ Makosso: 9
For someone who has played just 10 games in English football now, the composure he shows when under pressure is outstanding, always appearing to take the right option, often just coolly clearing his lines by putting the ball out of play and then getting back into position to defend. His pace has added a different dimension to the Hatters’ back-line as well, while thought he had his maiden Luton goal in the first half, as did most of the away end, only to hit the side-netting. Almost kept up with McGuinness for clearances too, racking up a mighty 13 in a terrific rearguard from the Hatters. Photo: Molly Darlington
3. Mark McGuinness (STAR MAN): 10
Magnificent, simply magnificent. Looked solid and assured from the word go in a first half that Town dominated, playing a vital role in the Hatters' goal, as he read Morris's flick to put his opponent under pressure, allowing Alli a simple finish. After that though all his best work came at the other end, and boy was it needed. One vital clearance late in the first half was followed up by two more in the second, as he was positioned perfectly to keep out Yates' effort on the goal-line. When Derby pumped balls into the box, which they did time and time and time again, he was always there to head them out, with a superb 19 clearances on the day in an outstanding individual display. Photo: Molly Darlington
4. Amari’i Bell: 9
One of the main questions has to be just where has he been hiding that long throw during all his time at Luton? Hurled a number into the box for the Hatters which caused problems for Derby's defence, adding another string to Luton's attacking bow. Most importantly, he was rock solid defensively, even being bit more no nonsense than he has been at times previously, but that was the order of the day, as he played a big part in what was a crucial clean sheet for the visitors. Photo: David Horn
