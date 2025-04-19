HATTERS RATED: Derby County 0 Luton Town 1

3 . Mark McGuinness (STAR MAN): 10

Magnificent, simply magnificent. Looked solid and assured from the word go in a first half that Town dominated, playing a vital role in the Hatters' goal, as he read Morris's flick to put his opponent under pressure, allowing Alli a simple finish. After that though all his best work came at the other end, and boy was it needed. One vital clearance late in the first half was followed up by two more in the second, as he was positioned perfectly to keep out Yates' effort on the goal-line. When Derby pumped balls into the box, which they did time and time and time again, he was always there to head them out, with a superb 19 clearances on the day in an outstanding individual display. Photo: Molly Darlington