HATTERS RATED: Everton 1 Luton Town 2

First half goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris saw the Hatters move ahead as although Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back, Rob Edwards’ side clung on for a famous three points.
To see how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Although Everton racked up a hefty 23 shots at the Hatters goal, only five of them came his way, two in the passage of place that saw the Toffees get back into the game, saving brilliantly from Doucoure, only for Calvert-Lewin to fire home. Didn't take any risks as his handling was secure on a greasy surface, claiming a late cross to huge cheers from the jubilant away end. Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Issa Kabore: 8
Slightly nervy start in which his clearance was pounced upon by McNeil, who shot wide, but grew in confidence as the game wore on. Didn’t feature too much as an attacking outlet, as it was a day for getting stuck in, and he did just that, tackling his heart out for the Hatters. Defended the back post with some real nous, especially during the second half, which allowed Town to hang on for a famous victory. Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Reece Burke: 7.5
A first half that saw Town need all hands to the pump at times to try and keep Everton out, he managed to help them achieve that for almost the entire 45 minutes with some excellent challenges, reading the play well. Couldn't prevent Doucoure from reaching the cross that saw the hosts find a way back into the match, before a slight injury saw him substituted at half time. Photo: Justin Setterfield
4. Tom Lockyer: 8
Should really have put Luton in front early on, his unmarked header from a Doughty corner flying over, but made sure he was on target moments later, reacting quickest to block Young's clearance over the line to give Town the lead in a top flight match for the first time this term. Crucial intervention at the other end kept the Toffees out, but a blow to the face saw him taken off early in the second half as he was sporting a shiner at the end. Photo: George Wood