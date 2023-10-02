HATTERS RATED: Everton 1 Luton Town 2

4 . Tom Lockyer: 8

Should really have put Luton in front early on, his unmarked header from a Doughty corner flying over, but made sure he was on target moments later, reacting quickest to block Young's clearance over the line to give Town the lead in a top flight match for the first time this term. Crucial intervention at the other end kept the Toffees out, but a blow to the face saw him taken off early in the second half as he was sporting a shiner at the end. Photo: George Wood