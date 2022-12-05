HATTERS RATED: Find out who has been Luton Town's best player in the Championship so far
By Mike Simmonds
13 minutes ago
Updated
5th Dec 2022, 10:34am
With 21 games of the 2022-23 Championship season now gone, the Hatters find themselves well placed in 10th position ahead of the campaign restarting this weekend at Middlesbrough.
Every week the Town players are marked out of 10 for their efforts by the Luton News and to find out who is leading the way in the average ratings so far this term, see the gallery below.
