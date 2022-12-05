News you can trust since 1891
Luton players celebrate finding the net earlier this season at Burnley

HATTERS RATED: Find out who has been Luton Town's best player in the Championship so far

Check out who is topping the charts

By Mike Simmonds
13 minutes ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 10:34am

With 21 games of the 2022-23 Championship season now gone, the Hatters find themselves well placed in 10th position ahead of the campaign restarting this weekend at Middlesbrough.

Every week the Town players are marked out of 10 for their efforts by the Luton News and to find out who is leading the way in the average ratings so far this term, see the gallery below.

1. Tom Lockyer: 8

Games played: 16. Starts: 16. Subs: 0. Goals: 0. MOM: 5 - Hull (a); WBA (a); Norwich (a); Sunderland (h); Blackpool (a).

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

2. Henri Lansbury: 7.6

Games played: 8. Starts: 6. Subs: 2. Goals: 1.

Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales

3. Carlton Morris: 7.4

Games played: 21. Starts: 18. Subs: 3. Goals: 8. MOM: 2 - Coventry (h); Blackburn (h).

Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales

4. Ethan Horvath: 7.3

Games played: 20. Starts: 20. Subs: 0. Clean Sheets: 8. MOM: 1 - Watford (a).

Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
MiddlesbroughLuton News