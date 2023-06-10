News you can trust since 1891
Luton celebrate winning promotion at WembleyLuton celebrate winning promotion at Wembley
Luton celebrate winning promotion at Wembley

HATTERS RATED: Find out who was Luton Town's best player of the 2022-23 season

See who was the Hatters' most consistent performer this term
By Mike Simmonds
Published 10th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 10:21 BST

With a stunning 2022-23 campaign now finished and Luton doing what few outside of Kenilworth Road could have believed, in winning promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs, it's time to see just who was the Hatters' best performer in the second tier last term.

The players are ranked based on their average rating from marks given by the Luton News on a weekly basis in league games only, so to find out who came out on top of those who had played 10 matches or more, check out the gallery below.

Appearances: 42. Starts: 42. Subs: 0. Goals: 4. MOM: 9.

1. Tom Lockyer: 8.1

Appearances: 42. Starts: 42. Subs: 0. Goals: 4. MOM: 9. Photo: Liam Smith

Appearances: 20. Starts: 19. Subs: 1. Goals: 0. MOM: 3.

2. Marvelous Nakamba: 8.1

Appearances: 20. Starts: 19. Subs: 1. Goals: 0. MOM: 3. Photo: Liam Smith

Appearances: 47. Starts: 44. Subs: 3. Goals: 20. MOM: 7.

3. Carlton Morris: 7.6

Appearances: 47. Starts: 44. Subs: 3. Goals: 20. MOM: 7. Photo: Liam Smith

Appearances: 47. Starts: 46. Subs: 1. Goals: 1. MOM: 4.

4. Amari’i Bell: 7.5

Appearances: 47. Starts: 46. Subs: 1. Goals: 1. MOM: 4. Photo: Liam Smith

