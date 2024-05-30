HATTERS RATED: Find out who was Luton Town's best player of the 2023-24 season

With Luton’s Premier League campaign now finished and Rob Edwards’ side suffering relegation from the top flight, it's time to see just who was the Hatters' best performer in the top tier of English football last season.
The players are ranked based on their average rating from marks given by the Luton News on a weekly basis in league games only, so to find out who came out on top, check out the gallery below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.6
Appearances: 38. Starts: 38. Subs: 0. Clean sheets: 2. MOM awards: 7. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Ross Barkley: 7.6
Appearances: 32. Starts: 30. Subs: 2. Goals: 5. Assists: 4. MOM awards: 2. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Sambi Lokonga: 7.6
Appearances: 17. Starts: 16. Subs: 1. Goals: 1. Assists: 3. MOM awards: 2 Photo: Liam Smith
4. Teden Mengi: 7.45
Appearances: 30. Starts: 28. Subs: 2. Goals: 1. Assists: 0. MOM awards: 4. Photo: Liam Smith