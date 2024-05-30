Luton were unable to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season - pic: Liam SmithLuton were unable to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season - pic: Liam Smith
HATTERS RATED: Find out who was Luton Town's best player of the 2023-24 season

By Mike Simmonds
Published 30th May 2024, 08:00 BST
See who was the Hatters' most consistent performer this term

With Luton’s Premier League campaign now finished and Rob Edwards’ side suffering relegation from the top flight, it's time to see just who was the Hatters' best performer in the top tier of English football last season.

The players are ranked based on their average rating from marks given by the Luton News on a weekly basis in league games only, so to find out who came out on top, check out the gallery below.

Appearances: 38. Starts: 38. Subs: 0. Clean sheets: 2. MOM awards: 7.

1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.6

Appearances: 38. Starts: 38. Subs: 0. Clean sheets: 2. MOM awards: 7. Photo: Liam Smith

Appearances: 32. Starts: 30. Subs: 2. Goals: 5. Assists: 4. MOM awards: 2.

2. Ross Barkley: 7.6

Appearances: 32. Starts: 30. Subs: 2. Goals: 5. Assists: 4. MOM awards: 2. Photo: Liam Smith

Appearances: 17. Starts: 16. Subs: 1. Goals: 1. Assists: 3. MOM awards: 2

3. Sambi Lokonga: 7.6

Appearances: 17. Starts: 16. Subs: 1. Goals: 1. Assists: 3. MOM awards: 2 Photo: Liam Smith

Appearances: 30. Starts: 28. Subs: 2. Goals: 1. Assists: 0. MOM awards: 4.

4. Teden Mengi: 7.45

Appearances: 30. Starts: 28. Subs: 2. Goals: 1. Assists: 0. MOM awards: 4. Photo: Liam Smith

