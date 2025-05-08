Luton Town's players have been rated for their efforts during the 2024-25 campaign - pic: Gary Oakley/Getty ImagesLuton Town's players have been rated for their efforts during the 2024-25 campaign - pic: Gary Oakley/Getty Images
Luton Town's players have been rated for their efforts during the 2024-25 campaign - pic: Gary Oakley/Getty Images

HATTERS RATED: Find out who was Luton Town's best player of the 2024-25 season

By Mike Simmonds
Published 8th May 2025, 16:17 BST
See who was the Hatters' most consistent performer this term

With Luton’s Championship campaign now over and Matt Bloomfield's side suffering a disappointing second successive relegation as they finished third from bottom in the second tier, it's time to see just who was the Hatters' best performer this term.

The players are ranked based on their average rating from marks given by the Luton News on a weekly basis in league games only, so to find out who came out on top, check out the gallery below.

Appearances: 13. Starts: 12. Subs: 1. Goal: 0: MOM awards: 2.

1. Christ Makosso: 7.25

Appearances: 13. Starts: 12. Subs: 1. Goal: 0: MOM awards: 2. Photo: David Horn

Appearances: 17. Starts: 17. Subs: 0. Goals: 2. MOM awards: 3.

2. Thelo Aasgaard: 6.8

Appearances: 17. Starts: 17. Subs: 0. Goals: 2. MOM awards: 3. Photo: David Horn

Appearances: 10. Starts: 5. Subs: 5. Goals: 0. MOM awards: 1.

3. Kal Naismith: 6.8

Appearances: 10. Starts: 5. Subs: 5. Goals: 0. MOM awards: 1. Photo: David Horn

Appearances: 43. Starts: 41. Subs: 2. Goals: 3. MOM awards: 5.

4. Mark McGuinness: 6.7

Appearances: 43. Starts: 41. Subs: 2. Goals: 3. MOM awards: 5. Photo: David Horn

