HATTERS RATED: Fulham 1 Luton Town 0

2 . Issa Kabore (STAR MAN): 7.5

Restored to the starting line-up and was Luton’s main threat on the occasions that they broke forward, earning him a nasty clattering from Castagne. Early cross led to a chance for Morris, while he picked out Brown for his glorious opportunity too. Carried on after the break, going close himself when a drive deflected narrowly over and finding Lockyer in stoppage time for his late opportunity. Unlucky the one time Willian got the better of him it led to the only goal, but his best game so far. Photo: Steve Bardens