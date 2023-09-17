HATTERS RATED: Fulham 1 Luton Town 0

Cottagers substitute Carlos Vinicius scored the only goal of the game on 62 minutes, notching from close range with virtually his first touch after coming on.
To see how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, check out the gallery below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6.5
Didn’t have much to do at all in the first half, as Tete headed over and then Wilson curled two free kicks wide, although he was booked for timewasting from a goal kick. Claimed some crosses well after the break, but couldn’t quite gather Willian’s dipping delivery from the left and Vinicius made him pay by sweeping in the loose ball. Photo: Steve Bardens
2. Issa Kabore (STAR MAN): 7.5
Restored to the starting line-up and was Luton’s main threat on the occasions that they broke forward, earning him a nasty clattering from Castagne. Early cross led to a chance for Morris, while he picked out Brown for his glorious opportunity too. Carried on after the break, going close himself when a drive deflected narrowly over and finding Lockyer in stoppage time for his late opportunity. Unlucky the one time Willian got the better of him it led to the only goal, but his best game so far. Photo: Steve Bardens
3. Reece Burke: 7
Third successive league start for Burke who, fingers crossed, has now put his injury issues to one side this term. Another who kept Fulham out with relative ease in the opening stages, often leaving his defensive berth to track his opponent and get up to support Kabore when possible. Just couldn't quite repel Willian's cross for the second half winner. Photo: Steve Bardens
4. Tom Lockyer: 7
Back from injury and was a stalwart of the Luton defence in the first half, restricting Jimenez to scraps, the Fulham striker resorting to desperate overhead kicks. With that in mind, was left doubly frustrated Vinicius scored with virtually his first touch after coming on. Covered round to prevent a second late on, and almost snatched a point in stoppage time, his glancing header flashing wide. Photo: Christopher Lee