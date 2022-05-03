HATTERS RATED: Fulham 7 Luton Town 0

Luton suffered a humiliating 7-0 thrashing at Fulham last night as the Cottagers were crowned Championship champions with a stunning display of attacking football in front of their own fans.
To find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.
Matt Ingram: 3
Definitely not the debut he had hoped for, ending the evening picking the ball out of his net seven times. Won’t have been happy in getting beaten by Seri or Tete from range, but did make an excellent stop from De Cordova-Reid.
Fred Onyedinma: 3
Recalled to the side and was getting some joy on the right hand side until setting off on a sprint forward and pulled up once more, leaving Luton down to 10 men as he could only sit on the pitch and watch the hosts take the lead.
Amari’i Bell: 3
Usually so calm during proceedings, he, like the rest of Town’s back-line were left chasing shadows for long periods as Fulham were simply too good. Berated by Jones for turning down one decent chance to cross in the first half too.
Reece Burke: 3
Good to see him back, but Town’s defence suffered badly all evening, the Cottagers looking like they could score with every attack. Did time one last-ditch sliding challenge on Carvalho to perfection as he would have been off otherwise.
