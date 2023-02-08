HATTERS RATED: Grimsby Town 3 Luton Town 0

Luton suffered a humiliating 3-0 FA Cup fourth round replay defeat to League Two Grimsby Town at Blundell Park last night.
The hosts scored all three goals in the first half to leave the Hatters with an uphill battle they never looked like climbing after the break.
To find out how the visitors rated on the evening, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 4
Only had three shots come his way all evening, but all three of them found the back of the net. Might have done better with Clifton’s early effort, only to see it cannon off his legs and fly in. Not much he could have done with Orsi’s strike, but then misread Amos’s free kick on the stroke of half-time as it flew straight in off the post. Barely called on after that, but the damage was done.
Photo: Joe Portlock
2. Elliot Thorpe: 5.5
First start for just over 12 months, but with the midfield places taken up, he was moved out to the right wingback position. Made a few good bursts on the flank that were ended by Mariners’ fouls, one drawing a booking. However, with Luton rather shell-shocked at the break and trailing 3-0, he was withdrawn as Edwards looked for a way back into the contest.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 4.5
Part of a defence who won’t look back on the opening 45 minutes with any fondness at all. Caught out of position from a throw-in as Clifton went through to open the scoring and, despite having numbers back, was unable to stop Orsi from adding a second. Tried get get things started when in possession, with one wonderful cross for Adebayo, while put his own header wide late on.
Photo: Joe Portlock
4. Tom Lockyer: 4.5
Everything about the evening appeared to be one the captain would relish, especially with Maher’s long throws but it didn't turn out that way at all. Wrong side of Orsi for the first as the forward then got the better of him for the second. Was a different story in the second half as Town tried to hit back but it never looked likely.
Photo: Joe Portlock