HATTERS RATED: Grimsby Town 3 Luton Town 0

1 . Ethan Horvath: 4

Only had three shots come his way all evening, but all three of them found the back of the net. Might have done better with Clifton’s early effort, only to see it cannon off his legs and fly in. Not much he could have done with Orsi’s strike, but then misread Amos’s free kick on the stroke of half-time as it flew straight in off the post. Barely called on after that, but the damage was done.

Photo: Joe Portlock