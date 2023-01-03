HATTERS RATED: Huddersfield Town 1 Luton Town 2

Luton Town got 2023 off to the perfect start with a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town on New Year’s Day.
Despite falling behind early on, the Hatters hit back thanks to Amari’i Bell’s goal just before the break, as Reece Burke came off the bench to win it late on.
To find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Very little chance with the Terriers opener as Holmes was left unmarked to pick out the bottom corner. Didn’t have much to do after that with Huddersfield failing to test him, until he did well to get down low and prevent Kesler-Hayden's drive from making it 2-1. Excellent claim from Thomas’s late cross as Town made it three wins from three.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Alfie Doughty: 7.5
His pace saw him escape on the right hand side from Morris’s flick to deliver the cross that was slammed home by Bell as Luton got back on to level terms. Took over free kick duties from Bree when Luton won a dangerous set-piece in the second period, but put his effort too close to the keeper. Slight knock afterwards meant he made way for Burke just after the hour mark.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. James Bree: 8
Had gone close himself in the first period with a low drive that was deflected away by a desperate block. Able to move out of the back three and push further forward when Burke came on, as with time running out, he was found on the flank, delivering a low cross that fell perfectly for the substitute to do the rest and win it for Town.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 8.5
Centre half’s wonderful form carried on into 2023 as he made sure Huddersfield’s attempt to get the ball forward were more often than not repelled with a terrific aerial display. Kept Luton’s usual nemesis Rhodes to very little while despite being booked, came out on top of his battle with fellow Welsh international Thomas too.
Photo: Liam Smith