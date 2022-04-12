HATTERS RATED: Huddersfield Town 2 Luton Town 0

Luton lost their four game unbeaten run as they were defeated 2-0 at play-off rivals Huddersfield Town on Monday night.
The visitors fell behind to Jon Russell’s lob on the hour mark, before striker Elijah Adebayo missed a penalty 10 minutes later.
With time running out, Naby Sarr added a second, and to find out how the Hatters rated on the evening, see below.
1. James Shea: 6
Fairly quiet first half, although was fortunate to see Thomas’s shot deflect straight into his gloves. Not too much he could have done with Russell’s lobbed opener and left exposed for the second. Prevented a late third harming the goal difference.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
2. Fred Onyedinma: 6
Remained as wing-back and got clear on the odd occasion to send some dangerous crosses in, one that led to some vociferous penalty appeals, another cleared behind. Stood up well to the challenge of Thomas as well.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. Amari’i Bell: 6
Able to stop any major attacks from developing on his side and as the game wore on, space opened up to venture forward. Bent one shot narrowly wide and then after not trusting his right foot, hammered disappointingly off target on his left
Photo: Liam Smith
4. James Bree: 6.5
Remained in the back three and helped prevent the hosts from taking control as they would have wanted in the first half. Second period saw one tantalising cross just out of his team-mates' reach and then clipped for the penalty after making a good run into the area.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall