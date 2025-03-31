HATTERS RATED: Hull City 0 Luton Town 1

Luton secured a crucial three points in their battle to stay in the Championship this season after winning 1-0 at fellow relegation rivals Hull City on Saturday.
An own goal from Alfie Jones just 11 seconds after the interval was enough for Town to claim victory and to find out how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski (STAR MAN): 8
Most dominant game of the season for the Belgian international as wasn’t under too much pressure during the first half apart from when Puerta sent in his dangerous corners and long throws. It was after the break where he really came into his own though, taking up some great positions to hurtle out of his area and head clear, also calmly chesting down another long ball before volleying away as well. Handling was spot on too, venturing off his line to claim a number of deliveries and alleviate the pressure on his defence, which was vital with Hull’s main threats from the wings. Turned Hughes’ blast over the top in stoppage time to ensure a first clean sheet on the road since September. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Reece Burke: 7
Great to see him back in the starting line-up for the first time in four months, as he was asked to play in the right wingback role, which was always a slight concern given his hamstring and groin issues this season. It didn't appear to bother him though, able to get up and down the flank well against his former side, even if it wasn't with quite the same pace as Izzy Jones has managed in recent weeks. Didn't reappear after break which was initially a concern, but Bloomfield confirmed it was a pre-planned switch to avoid any chance of reinjury for the defender. Photo: Cameron Smith
3. Christ Makosso: 7.5
Given that he is still feeling his way in English football with barely any grasp of the language, and coming into a relegation battle when all looked lost, then the youngster continues to do so superbly in what is his fifth successive start. Had to deal with some tricky Hull opponents in Puerta and Kamara but was able to do so, as he made some vital clearances and tackles, using the ball well on the occasions he had the chance to do so as well. Stood his ground when Gelhardt deliberately collided with him inside the area to try and win a penalty that was rightly waved away as he enjoyed the celebrations with the visiting fans once more. Photo: Cameron Smith
4. Mark McGuinness: 8
Defender had spoken previously that his character was going to shine through at this stage of the season and it looks like it is doing just that, giving a commanding display in Humberside. One lovely ball picked out Doughty early on, as he made amends when a poor pass out of play led to a chance that Palmer looked destined to score from, the centre half throwing himself in the way to make a vital block. After the break, it was inside his own area where he was needed most, using his head or boot to meet a number of Hull deliveries into the box, as he racked up a mighty 11 clearances in total. Photo: Cameron Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.