HATTERS RATED: Hull City 0 Luton Town 1

3 . Christ Makosso: 7.5

Given that he is still feeling his way in English football with barely any grasp of the language, and coming into a relegation battle when all looked lost, then the youngster continues to do so superbly in what is his fifth successive start. Had to deal with some tricky Hull opponents in Puerta and Kamara but was able to do so, as he made some vital clearances and tackles, using the ball well on the occasions he had the chance to do so as well. Stood his ground when Gelhardt deliberately collided with him inside the area to try and win a penalty that was rightly waved away as he enjoyed the celebrations with the visiting fans once more. Photo: Cameron Smith