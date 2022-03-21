HATTERS RATED: Hull City 1 Luton Town 3

Luton ran out convincing 3-1 winners at Hull City to climb up to third place in the Championship on Saturday.
Elijah Adebayo had put the Hatters in front early on, before Harry Cornick made it 2-0 in the second half and James Bree's wonderful free-kick secured all three points before a late consolation.
To find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. James Shea: 7.5
Rarely tested bar one stop from Longman in the first half. One free kick caused problems early in the second period, but came off his line well all afternoon to clear when needed. Disappointment at not getting another clean sheet was palpable.
2. Fred Onyedinma: 8.5
Used as right wing-back again and looked like he had been playing it a lot longer. Put in a real shift and always happy to go one v one against his marker, beat him and usually deliver a dangerous cross. Saw a header deflected over too.
3. Amari’i Bell: 8.5
Early block sent Adebayo away to open the scoring and give Luton the perfect start. Continues to just ooze class for the Hatters as he gets forward and back with real quality on the left hand side, very rarely losing possession too.
4. James Bree (STAR MAN): 9
Shifted into the back three due to injuries and played a full part in Luton looking so solid and tough to break down all afternoon. Set-plays were good, and then there was that free kick to make it 3-0. Absolutely wonderful.