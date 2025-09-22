HATTERS RATED: Lincoln City 3 Luton Town 1

Luton slumped to a hugely disappointing 3-1 defeat at Lincoln City on Saturday.
After a woeful first half saw the Hatters trailing 1-0 to Ben House’s goal, it looked like they might escape with a draw once Jordan Clark equalised on 77 minutes. However, Town’s defence fell apart in the final five minutes, Justin Obikwu and House on target to seal victory. To find out how the visitors’ players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Josh Keeley: 4
Was under pressure from virtually the word go, Adam Reach’s free kick cannoning off the bar and away. Had zero protection at times in the first half, House going through to open the scoring, although he did claw Draper's blast over the bar and handled the attacker's overhead attempt. It didn't get much better after the break as both House and ex-Hatter Bradley put efforts off target, before his defence disintegrated again, Obikwu allowed to race away with five minutes to go and make it 2-1. Appeared to misjudge House’s curler that found the corner of the net even later. Photo: David Horn
2. Nigel Lonwijk: 3
On-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers was yet again used in a right wingback berth despite it not being a position he looks to enjoy. Took the place of Kodua for his extra aerial ability up against an attacking Imps side, but it failed to really materialise as he won just one header, ensuring were second best all over the pitch. Can't have any complaints with being booked when he caught his man late, but having not been taken off this time, missed his intended tackle as House went through in the 90th minute to make it 3-1. Photo: David Horn
3. Teden Mengi: 3
Back in the side unexepectedly as Makosso was late for a team meeting meaning that he had to drop out of the side. With the Hatters' defence never anywhere near their nest at the LNER Stadium, he didn't pick the run of House who easily went through to open the scoring. Struggled with the ball at times, as not quite on the same wavelength as his team-mates, he overhit a few passes straight out of play. One of five Town players booked as he blocked Draper off the ball, and then went off just before the hour mark, as at least he had got some minutes into his legs now. Photo: David Horn
4. Mads Andersen: 3
In the middle of the back three, but it was far from his best game as Town were cut open inside 15 minutes, House racing one-on-one to beat Keeley. Lost a number of duels allowing Lincoln to boss the majority of the first half as they could have added to their tally on more than one occasion. It didn't get much better after the break either, Bradley missing a great chance when he reacted quickest to a header, with on-loan Coventry forward Obikwu then bursting through to make it 2-1 and House adding a third in the final minute. Photo: David Horn