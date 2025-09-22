HATTERS RATED: Lincoln City 3 Luton Town 1

3 . Teden Mengi: 3

Back in the side unexepectedly as Makosso was late for a team meeting meaning that he had to drop out of the side. With the Hatters' defence never anywhere near their nest at the LNER Stadium, he didn't pick the run of House who easily went through to open the scoring. Struggled with the ball at times, as not quite on the same wavelength as his team-mates, he overhit a few passes straight out of play. One of five Town players booked as he blocked Draper off the ball, and then went off just before the hour mark, as at least he had got some minutes into his legs now. Photo: David Horn