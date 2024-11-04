HATTERS RATED: Luton 1 West Bromwich Albion 1

3 . Teden Mengi: 7

Answered Edwards’ call in the build-up as he was able to declare himself fit enough to play following his absence in recent weeks. Didn’t cover himself in glory for the goal as along with McGuinness they failed to deal with a long ball into the box, and was then beaten by Grant who picked out Maja to score. As the game wore on though, his defending was vital, dealing calmly with some hopeful balls forward then and clearing his lines in a true old school fashion to ensure Town picked up the point they deserved at the very least. Photo: David Horn