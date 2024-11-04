HATTERS RATED: Luton 1 West Bromwich Albion 1

Luton were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion in their Championship clash at Kenilworth Road on Friday evening.
The Baggies had led through Josh Maja’s goal on the stroke of half time, before Tahith Chong equalised for Town with an hour gone. To find out how the Hatters players rated on the night, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6
Not a night to remember for his kicking, as although it was better than opposite number Palmer by some margin, he still sent a fair few out of play, plus a number straight through to the Baggies stopper as well. However his main job is to keep the ball out of the net and after Maja’s clever backheel beat him, he did that easily enough from Racic's free kick and ensured Town picked up a point when reacting well to parry Cole’s overhead kick away in the closing stages. Photo: David Horn
2. Daiki Hashioka: 6.5
Finally got a chance in his more natural wingback position with Bell and Mengi both back and he continued to display his improvement for the Hatters with some good pace to get back and defend, also impressing when winning his aerial duels once more as well. Great chance to deliver a dangerous cross was wasted when it went straight out for a goal kick, although unlucky not to put Luton in front when meeting Baptiste's corner and glancing his header against the outside of the post. Photo: David Horn
3. Teden Mengi: 7
Answered Edwards’ call in the build-up as he was able to declare himself fit enough to play following his absence in recent weeks. Didn’t cover himself in glory for the goal as along with McGuinness they failed to deal with a long ball into the box, and was then beaten by Grant who picked out Maja to score. As the game wore on though, his defending was vital, dealing calmly with some hopeful balls forward then and clearing his lines in a true old school fashion to ensure Town picked up the point they deserved at the very least. Photo: David Horn
4. Mark McGuinness: 7
Bar the one incident in which the visitors scored, as he couldn't clear Furlong's deep cross, Town’s defence at least did their job to stand firm on what was a tough watch, especially in the first 45. As play opened up somewhat in the second period, he did well to stretch and intervene when a ball was played across the Hatters' six yard box, also then throwing himself in the way of another shot to block bravely away and keep Albion out as he did his job commendably. Photo: David Horn