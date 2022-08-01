HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Birmingham City 0

Luton were held to a goalless draw by Birmingham City during their Championship opener at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
The hosts had the better chances in the contest, but were thwarted by visiting stopper John Ruddy, as they got their season up and running with a point.
To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
As expected, the US international was given the nod over Macey between the posts for Town’s league opener and gave a solid display. Dealt comfortably with everything the Blues could muster, confidently handling Placheta's volley. Was off his line well to claim any crosses, with his distribution positive too.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 7.5
Looked very lively when motoring up and down the right hand flank, continuing the threat he possessed for the majority of last season. Free kicks and corners were dangerous too, Town not quite making the most of them though, while confident enough to shoot from range, bouncing an effort wide.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Amari’i Bell: 7.5
Stayed in his wing-back position after new signing Doughty missed out with injury and was behind some good attacks. Could do with believing in his right foot now and again as the odd move broke down when he tried to get the ball back on his favoured left peg.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Gabe Osho: 7.5
Following the injury that ended his season prematurely, he was another to return to the starting line-up and gave a solid display as one of the centre halves. Sliding challenge on Deeney got the fans going as expected, while he looked confident when playing out from the back.
Photo: Liam Smith