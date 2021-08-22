HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Birmingham City 5

Luton suffered a humbling 5-0 defeat at the hands of Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 5
Was left badly exposed by his defence, particularly from set-plays as the cover he received against Barnsley was just never there this time. Saved well from Chong in the first half but had little chance with any of the five he conceded.
2. Peter Kioso: 3
Kept his place following the midweek victory, but with Luton unable to cope defensively and having fallen 2-0 behind, he was substituted after just 28 minutes, Glen Rea coming on as Town switched formations.
3. Tom Lockyer: 3
First home appearance in over six months and almost broke the deadlock from close range twice. Distribution went awry in the second period and couldn’t stop Gardner and Aneke from adding an embarrassing gloss to the scoreline.
4. Kal Naismith: 3
Skipper was part of a back-line that was bullied by the Blues forwards for long periods, as they couldn’t negate the aerial threats of Jutkiewicz and Hogan, plus Aneke as well during his late cameo.