HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Blackburn Rovers 0

Luton held automatic promotion chasers Blackburn Rovers to a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. The Hatters had the two best chances in the first half, with Kal Naismith and Cameron Jerome both off target from close range. To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. James Shea: 7
Very little came his way in terms of shots on goal, only really needing to flip over Costello-Rankin’s free kick. Came off his line to punch well but might need to invest in some new boots, slipping a few times when going to clear his lines.
2. James Bree: 7.5
Solid outing from the full back who didn’t get many chances to deliver any set-pieces until the second half when Luton won a late rush of corners. Almost had an assist only for a stretching Lockyer to get up ahead of Osho.
3. Amari’i Bell: 8
Another who was turning in one of his best performances for the club in recent weeks as going up against his former side, he was switched on and fully focused from the first whistle. Covered round well while always eager to get forward too.
4. Tom Lockyer: 8
After stating Tuesday night was his ‘worst’ outing in a Hatters shirt this was much more like it from the Welsh international. Effectively handled Gallagher and gave the Rovers forward line very little in terms of clear-cut chances.