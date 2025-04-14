HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Blackburn Rovers 1

3 . Mark McGuinness: 6

Was having a fairly solid time of it in the first period, as any time the visitors went long, he was there to use his height and nod the ball away, Town's back three keeping their clean sheet intact without too much trouble. Couldn't cut out Hedges' through ball early in the second period, as Rovers were able to go through and score what turned out to be the only goal of the game. Appeared Luton's main threat in the opposition box, with the Hatters' two best chances falling to him, heading Clark's free kick over just before the break and putting another attempt narrowly wide in stoppage time, when he should have at least hit the target with both. Photo: David Horn