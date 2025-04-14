HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Blackburn Rovers 1

Luton suffered a dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road on Saturday which left their hopes of staying in the Championship hanging by a thread.
The Hatters fell behind to Yuki Ohashi’s goal early in the second half, as although Thelo Aasgaard and Milli Alli were both denied by the woodwork, the hosts couldn’t manage to score a leveller. To find out how Town’s players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 5.5
Goalkeeper was barely tested in the first period as Ohashi fired over the top, with neither side ever really threatening opening the scoring. After the break, he may have come out more decisively as Ohashi went through on goal, the Japanese international able to dink over him for what proved to be the winner. Did stop Dolan from adding a second in stoppage time, as although he wanted to go forward for a late, late free kick, he was told to stay back on this occasion. Photo: David Horn
2. Christ Makosso: 7
Long throws caused the odd moment of concern early on for the Hatters, Morris able to flick the ball on but no-one read it. Was doing pretty well during the contest, his pace once more snuffing out the few attacks that Blackburn were able to muster. Didn't use possession quite as well as he might have hoped on this occasion, but still extremely surprising that he was one of the players to go off in the triple substitution made early in the second period by Bloomfield, with the home fans making their feelings known as well. Photo: Paul Harding
3. Mark McGuinness: 6
Was having a fairly solid time of it in the first period, as any time the visitors went long, he was there to use his height and nod the ball away, Town's back three keeping their clean sheet intact without too much trouble. Couldn't cut out Hedges' through ball early in the second period, as Rovers were able to go through and score what turned out to be the only goal of the game. Appeared Luton's main threat in the opposition box, with the Hatters' two best chances falling to him, heading Clark's free kick over just before the break and putting another attempt narrowly wide in stoppage time, when he should have at least hit the target with both. Photo: David Horn
4. Amari’i Bell: 5.5
Had problems with Ohashi early on as the attacker was able to trick his way into a shooting position, but got too much on it. When Town got the ball to him, he used it well, finding his team-mates, with three key passes throughout the contest. Outpaced by the Japanese international just after half time though, as he tried to play offside, but when the assistant kept his flag down, allowing him to get away and find the net for the winner. Photo: David Horn
