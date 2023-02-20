HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Burnley 1

Luton fell to a 1-0 defeat against Championship leaders Burnley at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
The Hatters had more than matched their opponents during the contest, only for Gabe Osho to handle Vitinho’s flick in the area, Ashley Barnes scoring the resulting penalty.
To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7
Would have no doubt expected a busier afternoon given Burnley’s record of scoring in every game since early August, but bar a free kick in the first half that he palmed away for a corner that he claimed, had very little to do. Must be sick of facing penalties as Luton conceded a third spot-kick in three games and once more didn’t get close to it.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 7
Recalled after missing the last two games due to injury and was looking to settle into the wingback role once more. Needed treatment after coming off worse following an early challenge and although he tried to run it off, was substituted on the half hour as it got the better of him.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 8.5
High class performance from the centre back who had more to do in the second half when Burnley started to finally up their tempo and get into the hosts' area. Terrific block on Maatsen early on and won a countless number of headers as Town were more often than not able to clear their lines. Didn't deserve to be on the losing side.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 7.5
Had been having a terrific battle with Barnes all throughout the afternoon, the pair often involved in a number of off the ball incidents that they both relished. Made a terrific sliding block on Vitinho, but then let himself down by arguing with the referee following the penalty decision, continuing it once the visitors had scored to be needlessly sent off.
Photo: Clive Brunskill