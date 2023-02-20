HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Burnley 1

1 . Ethan Horvath: 7

Would have no doubt expected a busier afternoon given Burnley’s record of scoring in every game since early August, but bar a free kick in the first half that he palmed away for a corner that he claimed, had very little to do. Must be sick of facing penalties as Luton conceded a third spot-kick in three games and once more didn’t get close to it.

Photo: Liam Smith