HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Cardiff City 1

Luton fell to a 1-0 defeat against Cardiff City on Saturday as they lost their unbeaten record at home in League One.
The Hatters had a number of chances throughout the contest, but just couldn’t find the net, beaten by Chris Willock’s 68th minute strike. To find out how the home players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Josh Keeley: 6.5
Saw the Cardiff forwards allowed too much time and space in the first half, Turnbull dragging wide and Robinson slip when he seemed destined to score. Made a brilliant save after the forward tried his luck from the halfway line, readjusting his body well to time his jump perfectly and claw away. After the break, he got his timings wrong to poleaxe Robinson when speeding out of his area, although did handle Colwill's resulting free kick excellently. No chance with Willock's finish while should have conceded a second in stoppage time, Colwill dinking wide after going clean through. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Nigel Lonwijk: 4.5
Doesn’t seem comfortable at all in the wingback berth but is continually being played out there, heading out to the right as Makosso returned to the back three. Another who struggled in the first period as he didn’t quite fully commit when he needed to, Cardiff more often than not stronger in the tackle. Did unveil a long throw that he had previously kept under wraps when the chance arose which led to Saville's fine effort, but he was replaced early in the second period as Kodua came on to provide that bit more balance. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Christ Makosso: 5.5
Unsurprisingly brought straight back into the starting XI after serving his three match ban but it was a mixed bag for the defender. Did well to get his body between the ball at times, but then didn’t deal with the danger, trying to shepherd it behind allowing City to create an attack. Was one of the most prominent players in the opposition box though, with one attempt saved in the first half. After the break, he had a number of opportunities, unable to react in time when McGuinness's header was repelled, seeing another effort deflected and then putting his best opening wide from close range. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Mark McGuinness: 7
The best of Luton’s back three as his positioning was excellent inside his own area, constantly the first to City’s numerous crosses, particularly during the first half, as he made an impressive 13 clearances to ensure they sure the deliveries didn’t land to a Cardiff foot. Slightly lucky to see one full stretch intervention hit the outside of his own post, while after the interval he did everything but score when his excellent downward header drew an equally impressive save from Trott. Might regret not staying on his feet as Willock dummied his way through to score the only goal. Photo: Liam Smith