HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Cardiff City 1

2 . Nigel Lonwijk: 4.5

Doesn’t seem comfortable at all in the wingback berth but is continually being played out there, heading out to the right as Makosso returned to the back three. Another who struggled in the first period as he didn’t quite fully commit when he needed to, Cardiff more often than not stronger in the tackle. Did unveil a long throw that he had previously kept under wraps when the chance arose which led to Saville's fine effort, but he was replaced early in the second period as Kodua came on to provide that bit more balance. Photo: Liam Smith