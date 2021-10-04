HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Huddersfield Town 0

Luton played out a goalless draw with Huddersfield Town on Saturday as they made it four points from a possible six ahead of the international break. Amari'i Bell had the best chance for the hosts, hitting the woodwork from close range and to find out how Town's players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 7
Few alarms on his way to a fifth clean sheet as positioned himself well to claim Koroma’s deflected shot and easily gathered Sinani’s drive. Heart would have been in his mouth when Sinani’s curler was on its way, just missing the target.
2. James Bree: 7
Started well, but then came off worse after a clash of ankles and it appeared to restrict him. Took some good set-pieces, while got forward impressively on the right, but too often the final ball was either cut out by a defender or the keeper.
3. Amari’i Bell: 7.5
Had the best chance of the entire match when someone found himself in the centre forward’s position but from a few yards out, could only put Cornick’s cross against the post. Also dragged wide from another burst into the area too.
4. Tom Lockyer: 7.5
Finally appears to be over the injury problems which have dogged his time at Luton so far starting five in a row now. One excellent sliding intervention was absolutely crucial to prevent the Terriers being clean through on Sluga.