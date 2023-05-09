HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Hull City 0

Luton ended their regular Championship campaign with a goalless draw against Hull on Monday.
A much changed Town team struggled to get going throughout the 90 minutes, with players and management no doubt having one eye on the upcoming play-offs.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. James Shea: 7
Great to see him back at Kenilworth Road and making a first league start since that horrific knee injury against Cardiff over a year ago. Wasn’t often extended such was the low key nature of the game, but did get down well to palm Traore’s free kick around the post in the first half to ensure he kept Town's 20th clean sheet of the season. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Fred Onyedinma: 7
With Town ringing the changes, the winger gave everyone a reminder of just what a threat he can be, winning the ball back high up for Freeman to shoot and then setting off on a terrific charge that momentarily got the crowd out of their seats, forcing a corner. Got through just under an hour before being withdrawn and could be an asset from the bench in the play-offs. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 7
After missing the last month with injury, the defender was fit enough to start as he got through the first half unscathed. Made some decent headed clearances and stepped in when appropriate too. Withdrawn at the break in what looked like a pre-planned substitution but a vital 45 minutes could see him in contention for Sunderland now. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Sonny Bradley: 6.5
Got away with one mistake in the first period when his poor back header was seized upon by Sayyadmanesh, able to recover and produce a sliding challenge to deflect the ball on to the post. Looked far more solid in the second period as he was often the first defender there to clear the danger away when Hull put the ball into Town’s box. Photo: Liam Smith