HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Hull City 0

2 . Fred Onyedinma: 7

With Town ringing the changes, the winger gave everyone a reminder of just what a threat he can be, winning the ball back high up for Freeman to shoot and then setting off on a terrific charge that momentarily got the crowd out of their seats, forcing a corner. Got through just under an hour before being withdrawn and could be an asset from the bench in the play-offs. Photo: Liam Smith