HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Middlesbrough 0

Luton failed to take their chances as they were held to a goalless draw by Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
The Hatters dominated, particularly during the first period, but missed chance after chance as the spoils were shared, and to find out how Town’s players rated on the day, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6.5
One of the main positives to take following the frustrations that came with not winning was that it was the goalkeeper’s second successive clean sheet on home soil and his third in six at Kenilworth Road since Bloomfield took over, breached just three times in that sequence. On this occasion, it wasn't down to his shot-stopping ability though, the Belgian not required to pull off any saves at all during the contest. The only occasion he was worried was when making a full length dive as Azaz let fly, the ball narrowly missing the far post. Photo: Marc Atkins
2. Christ Makosso: 7.5
Demonstrated the faith once more that Bloomfield is showing in him as even with Naismith available from suspension, the young defender kept his place in the team for a fourth straight game. Becoming almost undroppable now as let no-one down once more, Town preventing Boro from being any kind of consistent attacking threat throughout the 90 minutes. Long throw led some nearly moments for his team-mates, but does need to work on his own composure when in range of the goal, sending one wild attempt well over, another ambitious and acrobatic volley not quite coming off either. Photo: David Horn
3. Mark McGuinness: 7.5
Remained in the centre of the Town back three as he ensured that chances were at real premium with a good defensive showing, making seven clearances and a good block as well. His height saw him become a real threat in the Boro penalty area, particularly second half, winning a number of headers. Would be severely disappointed that after the break, he only managed to divert Clark’s fine free kick wide of the bottom corner, with another effort deflecting wide of the target too. Photo: David Horn
4. Amari'i Bell: 7
With Bloomfield selecting an unchanged back three, it meant that Bell lined up on the left hand side once more and he continued his improved form of late, linking well with Doughty as Town played some excellent attacking football, particularly during the first period. Finished with the best passing success rate out of any of the home players, while remained solid on the odd occasion Boro did venture forward themselves, reading the situation well to win six aerial challenges and making four clearances as well. Photo: Richard Pelham