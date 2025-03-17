HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Middlesbrough 0

1 . Thomas Kaminski: 6.5

One of the main positives to take following the frustrations that came with not winning was that it was the goalkeeper’s second successive clean sheet on home soil and his third in six at Kenilworth Road since Bloomfield took over, breached just three times in that sequence. On this occasion, it wasn't down to his shot-stopping ability though, the Belgian not required to pull off any saves at all during the contest. The only occasion he was worried was when making a full length dive as Azaz let fly, the ball narrowly missing the far post. Photo: Marc Atkins