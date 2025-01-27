HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Millwall 1

4 . Mads Andersen: 4

Danish centre half was one of four changes made by Bloomfield as he got his first start under the new manager and only the second of the campaign. Looked like it was a good move in the first period as he used his height well to stave off any real threats from the Lions forwards, until they won the penalty that Kaminski saved. After the interval things became that bit trickier, unable to adjust his body to pick off Bangura-Williams' pass or then stop Ivanovic from letting fly with the winner. Distribution went astray at times too, a number of long balls not finding their required destination. Photo: David Horn