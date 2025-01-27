HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Millwall 1

Luton suffered a second successive home loss and their sixth defeat in seven matches after they were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
The visitors scored the only goal of the game on 61 minutes through Mihailo Ivanovic and to find out how the Hatters players rated, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski (STAR MAN): 8
Had already made a good stop from Connolly only for the assistant’s flag to be raised, and then palmed another attempt aside from the striker. Saved a first penalty for the Hatters since October 2021, coincidentally against the Lions, when his trailing leg denied the same player from the spot as well. Sadly Luton couldn't use that boost to their favour, as the Belgian had no chance with Ivanovic’s winner. Did prevent the Serbian twice more, pawing over his volley and then repelling a glancing header with his feet. The fact he was the star man tells you all you need to know about the Hatters' display. Photo: David Horn
2. Daiki Hashioka: 3
Japanese full back is finally playing in his rightful position, but his struggles to show his best continued once more against the Lions. A passing success rate of under 30% demonstrates just how much he gave the ball away, with one counter-attack late on when he led a two on one situation ending up with him finding the only covering Millwall defender displaying it perfectly. When defending, he got pulled into the middle on occasion yet again, leaving a visiting attacker free although thankfully this time, they didn't take advantage. Photo: David Horn
3. Amari’i Bell: 3
Another whose struggles of late continued on the day as the Jamaican international appears to have mislaid the attacking verve that he has displayed so often throughout his Luton career, never able to get any real attacks going from the left flank, as he didn't link-up well or often enough with Doughty. Usually so neat and tidy in possession too, he also couldn't always pick out a team-mate as Luton continually gave the ball away in what was a performance to forget for many. Photo: David Horn
4. Mads Andersen: 4
Danish centre half was one of four changes made by Bloomfield as he got his first start under the new manager and only the second of the campaign. Looked like it was a good move in the first period as he used his height well to stave off any real threats from the Lions forwards, until they won the penalty that Kaminski saved. After the interval things became that bit trickier, unable to adjust his body to pick off Bangura-Williams' pass or then stop Ivanovic from letting fly with the winner. Distribution went astray at times too, a number of long balls not finding their required destination. Photo: David Horn
